Gyms brace for bigger-than-normal New Year’s rush

Hayley Campbell of Catalyst Fitness in the Sault says the pandemic is leading to more calls for sign-ups.

“I think it’s busier this year because the last two Januarys we were kind of shut down still and things were up in the air with COVID guidelines,” Campbell said.

“So now that everything is lifted and gyms are open and full capacity, we’re seeing a lot of members joining now.”

Although gyms can be full of regular fitness buffs, classes can be scaled to meet the conditioning level of newcomers who have been spending less time on physical activity.

Krista Nolan, owner of the Achieve Fitness and Wellness Centre, said they aim to create a welcoming space for those who have been away from the gym for a long time.

“It’s been three very long years … that people have gotten stagnant, and have been doing a lot of work from home, sitting from home, not doing a lot of physical activity,” Nolan said.

Some gym-goers we spoke with had some advice for people aiming to stick the return to the gym.

“Tell somebody you respect (about your goals), so that you can keep accountable to them,” one person said.

“And then have fun with it. To try and do that goal with somebody else -- it’ll always make it more fun.”

“Showing up is probably 80 per cent of the challenge,” said another.

“As long as you can show up, then the workouts kind of take care of themselves. But you just have to get yourself there.”