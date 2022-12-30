Gyms in the region expect clients to be 'more motivated than ever' in the New Year

Local fitness studios are expecting an influx of interest as they begin the New Year.

“We can embrace the community way better now,” said Kim Ingham, the co-owner of Templ Fitness in Kitchener.

Ingham said the studio is pumped for the start of 2023, as it will be the first January since opening in 2020, that they won’t have any pandemic restrictions in play.

Templ Fitness was among the gyms across the province impacted by lockdowns and COVID-19 safety measures like capacity limits throughout the pandemic. Ingham said they had to adapt many times, from online workouts to outdoor fitness classes.

She expects 2023 and people’s New Year’s resolutions will help push the community back into the gym.

“Being glued to our desk for the last three years at home, people are ready to get out and are more motivated than ever to continue and to build that consistency,” said Ingham.

She said she anticipates a jump in membership sales, which is a much needed lift after a few tough years during the pandemic.

Christine Steiniger, the co-owner of Sweat Box in Kitchener also expects a busy January.

“Technically, this will be our first January post COVID,” said Steiniger, “excited to be open again and very happy to have no restrictions. People are excited to come. People are not concerned any longer about potential lockdowns.”

She said she’s eager to help new and old members stay on top of their New Year’s fitness resolutions. The Sweat Box is offering promotions for the New Year to get people motivated.

Among her tips on how to stick with New Year’s fitness resolution, she suggested scheduling fitness classes like you would a doctor’s appointment.

“It’s booked in your calendar. It’s scheduled and you have to show up because you’ve made yourself accountable,” said Steiniger.

Igham said her tips include: bring an accountability buddy, find a fitness community that will embrace you and work towards long term lifestyle goals.

Steiniger said anyone scared to join should just jump in and it might just be the best decision made this New Year.