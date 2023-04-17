H.B. Beal’s Raider Robotics headed to world championships

A group of H.B Beal Secondary School students from Raider Robotics are going to Houston, Texas on Tuesday to compete in the FIRST Robotics Championships.

The group qualified in the provincial championships earlier and now they are among hundreds of teams in the international competition.

“I never thought I would have a chance to go to the worlds,” said Co-Captain Aaron Stevens. “I am so proud of this team.”

Science teacher Dung Tiet said this is the 10th year Beal has been involved in FIRST Robotics competitions.

“This competition in Houston is for the top 600 robots in the world, out of about 5 thousand robots,” Mr. Tiet explained. “In every single match there are three robots that face off against one another, kind of picture football or basketball, and every robots acts as a player on the field.”

For Aaron, who is a grade 12 student, being a part of the robotics team has been life changing.

“It’s opened my eyes to going to university for engineering or sciences,” said Stevens.

Mr. Tiet said that despite how they do in the upcoming competition, many of the students have already won in their own way, “They have learned so much so it’s really been a win-win.”