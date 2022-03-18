H5N1 avian flu confirmed in southern N.S. 'backyard flock,' two probes end in N.L.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the H5N1 bird flu was confirmed Tuesday in a non-commercial flock in southern Nova Scotia.
In an update dated Thursday, the agency says the backyard flock does not produce birds or eggs for sale.
The highly pathogenic avian flu strain was confirmed on Feb. 11 at a mixed farm in western Nova Scotia that sells poultry and associated products and on Feb. 3 in a commercial flock in western Nova Scotia.
Another update Thursday says the investigation and response to bird flu outbreaks at two separate locations on Newfoundland and Labrador's Avalon Peninsula have concluded.
The agency says an investigation at a third location in the province is expected to wrap up over the coming weeks, and there have been no new detections in the province since January.
The disease has also been detected this year in wild birds in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.
