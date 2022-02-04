Haas unveil 2022 F1 challenger
U.S.-owned Haas on Friday became the first team to take the wraps off their 2022 car, when they unveiled a digital rendering of their VF-22 challenger that they hope will bring drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin their first Formula One points.
770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on FridayWaterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
'Kind of like Santa is coming': ice dragon boat draws attention on Winnipeg’s river trailThe Nestaweya River Trail in Winnipeg welcomes visitors of all kinds, but recently, people have had to rub their eyes to confirm they are not seeing things when a dragon-headed boat comes at them down the trail.
Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for informationWinnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.
Avian flu detected in commercial flock in western Nova ScotiaThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency says avian flu has been detected in a commercial flock in western Nova Scotia.
Manitoba Métis Federation condemns use of Métis symbols in anti-restriction convoysThe Manitoba Métis Federation says it is condemning the use of Métis symbols in recent anti-pandemic restriction protests, including the one in Ottawa that has been running for a week.
'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought in Porsche carjacking incidentWindsor police are looking for suspects considered “armed and dangerous” after a woman was robbed of her Porsche at gunpoint.
B.C.'s unemployment rate dips to pre-pandemic levels, lowest in CanadaUnemployment rates in B.C. have dipped to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March 2020.