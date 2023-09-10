Habitat for Humanity embarks on new build in Sandwich Towne

Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground on a new housing project in Sandwich Towne on Saturday.

Local dignitaries and families who will eventually call the new builds home gathered on Baby Street for the official ground-breaking ceremony.

“So there’s going to be two homes facing Baby Street, they're single detached homes. They'll be off the alleyway and they'll be single detached raised bungalows,” explained Fiona Coughlin, executive director, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

The two homes will be built with the expertise of BK Cornerstone, whose owners are also donating $20,000 towards the two homes.

In addition, an anonymous donor is willing to match each community donation dollar-for-dollar.

Coughlin said it’s been a long time since they’ve built in Sandwich Towne, and they’re thrilled to be back.