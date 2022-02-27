Habitat For Humanity expanding in Algoma District

Sault Ste. Marie's Habitat for Humanity chapter is gearing up to help more families outside the city.

The organization has been approved to expand its operations outside Sault Ste. Marie, allowing it to serve smaller communities throughout Algoma. It helps families in the area "build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership."

"We've been working on this for two years and are extremely excited to do this," said Katie Blunt, the organization's executive director. "A lot of families, they might not have the sufficient income to maintain their housing in an appropriate standard and so that's where we feel we might be able to assist initially."

Blunt said the organization likely won't be starting new builds in smaller communities anytime soon, saying she's opened talks with leaders throughout the region, to see where they can begin working first.

"People are really excited about the concept of having Habitat work in their community," she said. "There's definitely a smaller population to work with for volunteers, but we have a lot of great partners in Sault Ste. Marie who are willing to help us expand."

Habitat for Humanity is also looking to fill four new positions on its board. The hope is that applicants will be from communities throughout the region, to give Algoma better representation at a committee level.