Habitat for Humanity gifts single mother new home in Saanich

There was cause for celebration on Thursday afternoon, when another island family was handed the keys to a new affordable home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Victoria.

"It doesn't feel real yet," said the recipient, a single mother who CTV News is not identifying, when she received the keys to the home in Saanich.

"It feels a bit surreal, but [I'm] excited for the opportunity and to get into it and actually be a homeowner," she said.

The mother and her son were the guests of honour at the housewarming party on Thursday.

They're part of the newest Habitat for Humanity family.

"This is a program that puts money into families' pockets, not landlords' pockets, so it's a really good news story all around," said Scott Dutchak, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Victoria.

With the help of partnerships, fundraising and volunteerism, Habitat for Humanity Victoria helps families break into the heated housing market, with enough money leftover to live comfortably.

For this mother and son, it's a dream come true, and an experience the mother never expected.

"Especially in Victoria, it's out of control," she said.

"I wouldn't have been able to save up enough for a down payment here by any means."

The home is located in a complex that was built by Habitat for Humanity in 2010.

The family that previously lived in the unit was able to build up enough equity to put a down payment on a market home.

About six months ago, Habitat for Humanity bought the unit back from that family and fixed it up for the new owners.

"So it really allows people to move through the housing continuum, from renter to 'Habitat family' to full homeowner, which is incredibly encouraging," said Dutchak.

"We've done this many times before and each time it's special for sure," he said.

The Saanich mother and son are now part of a larger network and will help pitch in with volunteer hours to help make their dream a reality for others too.