Habitat for Humanity launches 'Soo Burger Month'

The Sault's Habitat for Humanity chapter has turned to a unique source for its newest fundraiser.

Throughout October, the organization is inviting residents to try new unique burger creations at eight restaurants for what it's calling, 'Soo Burger Month.'

"We just kind of saw that after two years of off and on closures, local restaurants were really struggling and our fundraising efforts were kind of struggling," said Chelsey Foucher, of Habitat for Humanity. "We thought this would help not just us, but also others in the community."

Chummy's Grill, Embers on the Ridge, Ernie's Coffee Shop, Plant 2 Pate, Gateway Restaurant (Gateway Casinos), Shabby Motley Handcraft, Service Grill Pizza & Burger Shack and Mulligans Irish Pub are all participating in the event.

At least $1 of each burger sold will go toward new Habitat builds in Sault Ste. Marie.

Outspoken Brewery has also launched a new beer for the event, called 'Anvil Red Ale, which will also see proceeds shared with the organization.