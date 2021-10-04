Habitat for Humanity launches 'Soo Burger Month'
The Sault's Habitat for Humanity chapter has turned to a unique source for its newest fundraiser.
Throughout October, the organization is inviting residents to try new unique burger creations at eight restaurants for what it's calling, 'Soo Burger Month.'
"We just kind of saw that after two years of off and on closures, local restaurants were really struggling and our fundraising efforts were kind of struggling," said Chelsey Foucher, of Habitat for Humanity. "We thought this would help not just us, but also others in the community."
Chummy's Grill, Embers on the Ridge, Ernie's Coffee Shop, Plant 2 Pate, Gateway Restaurant (Gateway Casinos), Shabby Motley Handcraft, Service Grill Pizza & Burger Shack and Mulligans Irish Pub are all participating in the event.
At least $1 of each burger sold will go toward new Habitat builds in Sault Ste. Marie.
Outspoken Brewery has also launched a new beer for the event, called 'Anvil Red Ale, which will also see proceeds shared with the organization.
-
Pre-season game was so much more to Raptors players and fans after 19 months awayIt might have been just a pre-season game, but to the Toronto Raptors and their fans, Monday night's pre-season opener against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers felt like so much more.
-
Bombers' Kenny Lawler arrested for impaired drivingWinnipeg Blue Bomber Kenny Lawler has been arrested for impaired driving according to the team and has been suspended for the team's next game.
-
Family members of seniors in long-term care want tighter COVID-19 rules for visitorsFamily members of seniors living in long-term care and the BC Care Providers Association are calling for tighter measures when it comes to visitors.
-
Town of Essex defers discussions on mandatory vaccination policyThe Town of Essex has deferred discussions about a mandatory vaccination policy to a later date.
-
Advance Voting kicks off as Calgary mayoral race heats upWith exactly two weeks to go until Calgary's municipal election, advance voting opened up at 37 polling stations across the city.
-
City of Windsor aims to bring back Bright LightsThe City of Windsor intends to reboot Bright Lights at Jackson Park this holiday season.
-
Regina police host walk to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girlsThe Regina Police Service invited the community out to join them on their first Sisters in Spirit walk on Monday.
-
Northern health unit launches homeless campaignA new homelessness anti-stigma campaign that has been launched by the Nipissing District Homelessness and Housing Partnership District (NDHP) is called ‘See the Person.’
-
Regina Catholic School Division announce COVID-19 vaccination policy for staffRegina Catholic Schools will soon require all teachers and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or regularly provide a negative test result.