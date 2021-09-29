Habitat for Humanity smashes fundraising record

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is celebrating a new fundraising record after holding a four-day online auction.

The event wrapped up Tuesday evening.

Officials say a total of $86,915 dollars was raised after an anonymous donor gave a showroom full of luxury designer decor worth more than a million dollars.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex Executive Director Fiona Coughlin says the money raised is “incredible” and will go towards local builds that are already underway.

The previous fundraising record, according to Coughlin, was $20,000.

Coughlin says designer furniture and houseware were popular among bidders, noting one chandelier fetched $7,000.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex also celebrated 25 years in the community this past Saturday.