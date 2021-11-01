Habitat for Humanity store pleading with Sudbury residents to stop using it as dumping ground

Sudbury's Restore - Habitat for Humanity has a big problem: people are using the store to dump either unwanted goods or donating them outside of store hours.

While signs clearly outside the building are marked 'do not leave unattended,' it's become a consistent problem for the not-for-profit.

Every Monday, employees come into work wondering what they'll find cluttered outside the loading dock. This week was one of the worst yet.

"Definitely not the way we want to start our week off, unfortunately it's kind of expected now," said store manager Prince Borutski.

Restore sells second-hand merchandise and all of the funds raised are used to help build homes through Habitat for Humanity.

However, Borutski said there are only so many things they can accept. Once it's been left outside to the elements and wildlife, often times the next stop is the landfill.

"Dumping is a really bad problem across the city," he said.

"We work closely with some of those other charities and they're saying the same thing and out of everything we've tried -- we really don't know where to turn at this point."

The store ends up paying anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 a month in tipping fees and loses the countless hours it takes to clean up the mess after each weekend.

It's frustrating for the employees, who told CTV News that some of the items may have been left with good intentions and they could have been sold, but end up getting ruined with no one there to accept them.

"We do receive donations here of furniture, appliances, building materials and so on but now at this point, with all of these things left out in the elements and things like that, maybe a truer term for these donations is now garbage," said Michael Guillemette, assistant store manager.

They're hopeful people will continue to donate to the cause. In 2019, the five Restores in the region were able to raise about $2.8 million to build homes in northern Ontario.

"We need these donations to be able to raise money and to be able to do all the wonderful things that Habitat for Humanity does but we need to be able to look through these items," said Guillemette.

Restore is open in Sudbury Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.