Habitat Sault Ste. Marie celebrates 20 years

Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating a milestone. The charity is marking its 20th anniversary in the city with a series of fundraisers over the next couple of months, with a goal of raising $20,000.

It's fixing to be a big year for Sault Habitat, with applications soon to be made available on a five-plex housing development, which the charity said will be its biggest project to date.

Executive director Katie Blunt said supporting local affordable home ownership has had a number of spinoff benefits in the last two decades.

"Habitat has built 14 houses," said Blunt. "Those 14 houses have contributed $2.4 million in terms of social return on investment to the community. So, less reliance on social services, more taxes, more productive individuals."

Habitat's ReStore is a big part of the charity's fundraising, as it brings in money year-round. Blunt said it has served another purpose.

"The ReStore, over the 20 years, has diverted 8.5 million pounds of waste from the landfill, which extends the life of the landfill, which is a benefit to everyone in the community," she said.

Sault Habitat's biggest fundraiser, the Steel Toes & Stilettos Gala, is coming up in December and tickets are on sale now. Habitat is currently building a fully accessible home for a Syrian refugee family, and money raised in the next two months will go toward the build.