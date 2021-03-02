Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island is investigating after a social media account used by Espanola High School was hacked.

Police said they were informed Feb. 28 the hacker had sent inappropriate images to students and staff using the account.

"A social media account for Espanola High School was replicated by an individual who sent the inappropriate images to staff and students," police said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Investigators are asking anyone who received any explicit materials from the account to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

"Police would like to remind the public to remain vigilant when using social media platforms," the release said.