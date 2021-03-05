Formula One team Williams scrapped an "augmented reality" launch of its new car on Friday after its smartphone app was hacked. Optimism abounds with approval of 4th vaccine and early delivery of more Pfizer doses News that Pfizer is accelerating delivery of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine was one of two pieces of encouraging news on the vaccine front Friday. March is fraud prevention month, and experts warn of COVID-19 scams Experts say the 17th annual fraud prevention month is highlighting new scams that have come to the surface during the COVID-19 pandemic. Halifax Regional Police investigating after violent video surfaces on social media Halifax Regional Police said they received numerous reports of a violent video involving youths and have started an investigation into the incident.