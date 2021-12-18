Had some Christmas gifts go missing? West Vancouver police may have recovered them

Police in West Vancouver are looking for the owners of a collection of items that they say appear to be gifts, which were seized from a suspected thief in the district last weekend.

Officers received a report that a man had been seen checking door handles on parked vehicles along Bellevue Avenue at 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to a news release from the West Vancouver Police Department.

When they arrived, police found the suspect walking along the seawall nearby. They arrested him and found him in possession of suspected stolen property, WVPD said.

Among the items seized were "two gift baskets, multiple pairs of designer sunglasses and other new items," police said.

“We would really like to get these items back to the rightful owners,” said WVPD spokesperson Const. Kevin Goodmurphy, in the release.

“Someone is likely missing them as they appear to be Christmas gifts.”

The suspect is a 31-year-old man from West Vancouver who police said is "well known" to them. He was released without charges, pending further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and cite file number 21-14070.