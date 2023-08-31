'Hadn't heard much about Saskatchewan': Riders' receiver Sterns adjusting to life in the CFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver, Jerreth Sterns, signed with the team in early July and has now suited up for three games, and has even earned his spot as a starter.

In the team’s most recent game, Sterns got his first Canadian Football League (CFL) touchdown, on an 18 yard pass from Jake Dolegala.

“My family, you know they were watching and everything and so they were going crazy and they were excited for me,” Sterns said, recalling his touchdown.

In his three games with the green and white the receiver has recorded 14 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown.

“It’s been a lot you know?” Sterns told reporters.

“It’s a quick adjustment. I’ve only been here like two months now. I’ve only been playing like a month so it’s been a quick learning curve for me but I’m excited to be here.”

“One of the nicest things that the coaches said about him early when he came in is you really only have to tell him something once,” head coach Craig Dickenson.

“He’s really smart, picks things up quickly, and he’s adapted very well. He looked like he’s very comfortable out there."

Originally from Texas, Sterns played his final year of college football in 2021 for Western Kentucky University.

In 14 games he lead the NCAA that year in receiving yards, catches, receiving yards per game, and tied for receiving touchdowns.

Sterns then went on to spend time with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL) in 2022 and 2023.

He eventually decided to take his talents north of the border.

“I hadn’t heard much about Saskatchewan or anything but when I got the call, I got on the plane and said; ‘Let’s get it,’” Sterns said.

“Football is football you know? At the end of the day the rules are a little different here but it’s the same thing.”

Sterns has clearly earned the likes of his coaches and teammates in his short stint here but he is also hoping to garner the attention of Rider Nation.

“I hope I’m making enough plays to kind of get a little fan base out here,” he joked.

He also just learned about the importance of the Labour Day Classic rivalry game and immediately jumped on the excitement bandwagon.

“I’ve heard all about it [now]. The guys are talking about it in the locker room,” Sterns said.

“They all say the Labour Day game is a big one, so I’m excited.”