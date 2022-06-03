Hagersville resident loses $400,000 to cryptocurrency scheme

A Hagersville resident has lost $400,000 through a cryptocurrency scheme.

Haldimand County OPP said in a media release that they invested with an online cryptocurrency brokerage, starting in September 2021.

They added that the victim is not able to recover the money they invested.

The Haldimand Crime Unit is now investigating the alleged theft.

OPP shared the following tips to avoid similar scams:

Keep a close eye on bank accounts and credit cards

Never give out personal information to anyone you don't know

Verify all contact information

Do not trust phone numbers and email addresses that an unknown person provides you

Names can be faked on caller displays

Research a company you plan on doing business with

If a caller says they're a bank representative, hang up and call your local branch to verify it's legitimate

OPP also provided an online link with more advice on fraud prevention.

Victims are encouraged to report incidents to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.