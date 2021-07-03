Haida Gwaii welcomes back fully vaccinated visitors after year-long travel ban

The Haida Nation says it's ready to welcome visitors who are being invited to sign a pledge committing them to be respectful on its territories.

The nation says the pledge evolved from COVID-19 response plans and includes guidance from hereditary leaders, sacred knowledge keepers and local health authorities.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travelling to Haida Gwaii, and disclosure of vaccination status on the pledge is voluntary and held in confidence.

The nation says some services will be limited as communities that have been vigilant during the pandemic remain cautious and ask everyone to follow public health measures.