Hail buildup on Sask. highways creates hazards for drivers

A thunderstorm created challenges for drivers in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday, as hail piled up on the side of highways.

Social media users posted pictures and video showing several inches hail accumulating on roadways, creating a slushy hazard for drivers.

Grand Coulee turnoff on hwy1 west of Regina at 415pm CST #skstorm pic.twitter.com/guL2yVzOFH

Up to marble size hail in this core near Sovereign #skstorm at 4:07 pm pic.twitter.com/Vo8WreLfRW

The hail blanketed the ground in some areas, looking almost like snow.

Pictures from the Regina Police Service Combines Traffic Services showed off the conditions along Highway 1 near Grand Coulee, with one car even sliding off the road into the ditch.

Cars were hitting the ditch today. Slow down in bad weather folks! Even in the summer. Excess speed and/or bald tires can lead to hydroplaning which can lead to skidding which can lead to this ��@reginapolice pic.twitter.com/XURZhQN26F

Watch video from Highway 1 near Grand Coulee at the top of this article.