Hail damage claims rising in Manitoba

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is on track to see one of its worst years for hail-related damage claims.

According to the Crown corporation, it’s received more than 11,600 hail claims so far in 2023, with the Aug. 24 storm accounting for more than one-third of these claims.

This news comes after MPI workers went on strike last month.

To deal with these claims during this time, MPI is opening one of its Winnipeg locations for scheduled hail estimate appointments beginning on Sept. 11. Those who had their hail estimate appointments cancelled will be contacted to rebook.

Customers who have already started the hail estimating process at a repair shop can continue to work with the shop.

MPI also encourages customers who have yet to open a hail claim to fill out a new online form to start the process. Anyone who has already submitted their hail claim with this online form will be contacted soon to book an appointment.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that all these hail claims have some Winnipeg repair shops booking appointments into November.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.