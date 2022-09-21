Hail, severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Kirkland Lake, Temagami

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday afternoon for Kirkland Lake and Englehart. An earlier warning for North Bay and area has ended.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing nickel to ping pong ball size hail," the weather forecaster said in a statement.

As of 3:15 p.m., the severe thunderstorm was located five kilometres southeast of Otter, moving east at 95 km/h.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," Environment Canada said.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops."

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.