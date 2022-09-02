Hail, thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.

Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said Friday.

Affected communities include Sault Ste. Marie, Superior East, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama, Foleyet, Fraserdale, Pledger Lake, Fort Albany and Moosonee.

Nickel-sized hail, strong winds and heavy rain area all possible in the affected areas.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury," Environment Canada said in its statement.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

In the Fort Hope - Lansdowne House - Ogoki area, there is a severe thunderstorm warning includes a possble tornado along with wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail and heavy rain.