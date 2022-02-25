Hair Massacure: Cancer charity event chopping hair again
Hundreds of heads were shaved at West Edmonton Mall Friday in support of cancer charities.
Hair Massacure has raised more than $14 million, organizers said. This was the 19th version of the event, after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year.
"Sick children need our love, they need to know that there's somebody out there that cares for them and that's what keeps it going," said cofounder Tammy MacDonald.
The Terry Fox Foundation and the Rainbow Society, which focuses on children with life-threatening conditions, both receive funds from the event.
"When I was the age of four I was in the hospital with Stage 4 lymphoblastic lymphoma and Ruby was in there with leukaemia. And we met as roommates and our bond became super strong and so it is actually our 10th year anniversary attending the hair massacre today," said Keira Girard.
Roughly 400 volunteers take part every year, and about 60 pounds of hair is collected to make wigs for local children.
More information about the fundraiser, including donation options, is available online.
