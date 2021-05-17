Hairdresser turned full-time chalk artist in Devon

A woman from Devon is sketching out some well known celebrities on her driveway.

READ MORE: Giant snow poppy honours veterans in Devon

Laurie Keindel used to work full-time in a hair salon as a hairdresser and now she channels her artistic ability into creating eye catching works of art.

Some of the most notable murals she’s done include images of Oilers Captain, Connor McDavid, Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne the Rock Johnson.

Keindel told CTV News Edmonton, it’s her way of staying connected to the community.

“I am a social person so I would be talking to my cats all the time if it wasn’t for this,” she explained.

“As people walk by, or scream from trucks, or walk their dogs that’s my social life. People come by all the time to see the work and see what’s new.”

You can find more of Keindel’s work online using the hashtag #sidewalkchalkart.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Dave Mitchell