Halal Food Tour makes stop in London

Sunday night was the last night of the Halal Food Tour’s stopover in London.

Located at the Westmount Mall behind the Cineplex, the event had 12 different food trucks serving halal cuisine. The vendors, who do not normally serve halal, were supplied Halal certified ingredients, which allowed local Muslims to try foods they would not normally be able to eat.

The event, launched by Night Market Toronto, is believed to be Canada’s first all halal food tour.

The event ran from Friday through Sunday in London. The next stops in the tour are Burlington, Scarborough, Ajax and Toronto.