Haldimand-Norfolk launching pop-up vaccine clinics at rural fire stations

The Haldimand-Norfolk health unit is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at local fire halls to address transportation barriers for those living in rural areas.

"It's the centre of a lot of our communities the fire halls are and they're well entrenched in the areas and people trust the fire halls," said Gord Stilwell, Norfolk County fire chief. "They really appreciate having the chance to come get their shots without having to travel to the big centres."

On Thursday, a fire hall in Tetterville was transformed into a Pfizer vaccine clinic. The clinic ran from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It was the second fire station vaccine clinic held in Haldimand-Norfolk this week.

The pop-up clinic can vaccinate around 200 people in one evening.

Sarah Page, the health unit's COVID-19 vaccine lead, said some vulnerable populations, including farmworkers, aren't able to attend mass clinics that are usually only open during business hours.

Appointments at the fire hall clinics can be booked online but walk-ins are also accepted.

Health officials hope the new approach will help boost vaccination rates in the largely rural region.

"We are a little over 75 per cent of our population and we are still aiming for that 80 per cent fully vaccinated," Page said. "We are also working at the age groups from 20 to 50. We find that we are falling behind the provincial averages in those age ranges."

Two more fire hall clinics are scheduled for next week at the Fairground and Hagersville fire stations.