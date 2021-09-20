iHeartRadio

Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winner

Leslyn Lewis.

Conservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.

Lewis had received 5,129 votes with 60 of 262 polls reporting as of 10:47 p.m.

The next highest polling candidate was Liberal Karen Matthews.

