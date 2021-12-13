Half Moon Bay Public School to remain closed for another week

Half Moon Bay Public School in Barrhaven will remain closed for at least another week because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The school has been closed since Dec. 6. According to the Ottawa-Carelton District School Board, there are 66 cases among students at the school, one case in a staff member and another linked to a third party (such as a transportation provider or another individual who may frequently enter the school).

In a letter to families obtained by CTV News Ottawa, principal Christopher Toivonen said the school would remain closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the week.

"Ottawa Public Health has advised that with the current case numbers and the ongoing rise of COVID-19 cases in Barrhaven the school will continue to be closed for in-person learning for this week. From Tuesday, December 14, 2021 to Friday, December 17th the students of Half Moon Bay will be engaged in remote learning," Toivonen said.

The first group of students who were affected by the outbreak will end their self-isolation Tuesday, but Toivonen says new cases continue to be reported and several students and staff remain in isolation.

Half Moon Bay Public School is not the only school in the city that is closed due to COVID-19. Late last week École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II in Stittsville announced it would be closed due to an outbreak believed to be linked to the Omicron variant. The French Catholic school board currently says there are 13 cases among students and staff at the school.

Take-home test kits will be available for pick-up at École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II on Tuesday.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at 24 elementary schools and one secondary school in the city.