December has been British Columbia's deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials' latest update, on Tuesday afternoon, included 74 deaths in a five-day period over Christmas. The latest figure brought the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 882.

This number is exactly double the total deaths at the end of November. A briefing on Nov. 30 included that the toll had reached 441.

And further updates are expected Wednesday and Thursday, during which more deaths will likely be reported.

The continued spread of novel coronavirus is news Dr. Bonnie Henry hopes residents of the province will keep in mind over New Year's.

Speaking Tuesday, the provincial health officer urged revellers to stay home this holiday.

There have been 50,815 infections recorded in B.C. since the pandemic began, and while there were lower COVID-19 numbers over the holidays, this is partly because fewer people wanted to be tested during that period.

She warned this week the number of positive cases is expected to rise.

