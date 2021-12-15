Half of Ottawa children 5-11 receive first vaccine dose in less than three weeks

There has been a rapid uptake of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 in Ottawa.

As of Wednesday morning, 51 per cent of children in that age group in Ottawa have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, just 19 days since shots started being administered.

It took just under one month to reach 50 per cent coverage for the 12 to 17 age group after eligibility opened on the provincial portal. It took longer for other groups whose eligibility came earlier in the rollout, as supply was sometimes limited.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 38,673 children aged five to 11 had received a vaccine.

Data from Public Health Ontario show that Ottawa and Kingston are leading the province in terms of vaccine coverage for children five to 11.

So far, 84 per cent of Ottawa's total population has had at least one dose and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated. To date, more than 818,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated.

The news comes as Ottawa Public Health says it is adjusting its COVID-19 strategy to rapidly increase capacity for vaccination, including booster shoots for eligible residents. OPH data show just under 100,000 residents have received third doses and OPH says there are another 283,000 people aged 50 and older who have not received a third shot.

Booster doses are expected to be made available to all adults in Ontario starting Jan. 4, 2022.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS