Halfway Lake hikers saved by app that allowed police to find them

A cellphone app was key in rescuing three hikers who went missing in the late evening of July 17 at Halfway Provincial Park.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday they were called at 10:17 p.m. and were able to find the trio using the "what3words" app.

Members of the emergency response team "were able to locate and assisted the missing hikers back to the campgrounds without any medical concerns," police said in a news release.

"The OPP would like to remind the public (that) the what3words app is offered for free by both Android and Apple devices to download," the release said.

"The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the computer aided dispatch system in use at the OPP provincial communication centre."

Even if the caller does not have the app on their mobile device, police can send a link to the caller's cellphone to allow the caller to find their what3words location.

The app is available in 43 languages but shares the location in English.