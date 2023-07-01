Halifax-area beach closed because of toxin-producing algae bloom in lake
Municipal officials in the Halifax area have closed a popular lakeside beach after the discovery of a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom.
The beach at Springfield Lake in Middle Sackville closed Saturday.
Blue-green algae naturally occurs in freshwater environments and may grow when weather conditions are calm and warm.
Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins, which can pose a risk to pets and people.
Residents are being asked to keep their pets away from the water and to avoid any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas that have been closed to swimming.
Municipal officials say anyone coming into contact with blue-green algae or who ingest water containing it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea -- and children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk of getting sick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.
