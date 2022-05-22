Halifax-area building under construction collapses; no one on-site at the time: developer
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
An investigation into how and why a building under construction in the Halifax area collapsed on Sunday is underway, according to the developer behind the project.
Developer Mori Abari of Larry Uteck Developments says the company, contractor, and insurance will be looking into the cause of the incident and the roofing company will be coming to the site on Larry Uteck drive Monday.
He says no one was at the construction site at the time of the collapse.
Abari says it happened around 1 p.m.. He says the building, the future “Larry Uteck Plaza” , has been under construction for about three weeks.
"I am happy nobody was hurt,” says Abari, “and it is under investigation to determine the cause."
