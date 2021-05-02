Halifax area RCMP officer tests positive for COVID-19

RCMP in Nova Scotia confirmed Sunday that a police officer in the Halifax District has contracted COVID-19.

In a news release, the RCMP says the officer tested positive for the virus following asymptomatic testing and is currently self-isolating at home.

Police say the case is not believed to be related to frontline interaction.

This is the first case of an RCMP member in Nova Scotia, who has direct contact with the public, testing positive for COVID-19.

“All frontline RCMP officers in Nova Scotia have personal protective equipment and are using it when responding to calls that may involve possible exposure to COVID-19," the news release says.

The police are working with Public Health to identify co-workers, as well as members of the public, who may have been in close contact with the officer.