Halifax-based learning institute creating change for learners of African descent

Boxing and education don’t seem like a natural fit.

But Halifax’s Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute (DBDLI) is named for the former Canadian champion who became a community leader after nearly 90 professional fights.

Daye, the Nova Scotia House of Assembly's first Black sergeant-at-arms, helped organize Halifax’s Black community, demanding changes in the way Black learners were taught.

"It was his approach that led to us being established like we are now,” says Sylvia Parris-Drummond, the CEO of DBDLI, “Our purpose is to be a voice for African Nova Scotian communities.”

Parris-Drummond and her colleagues at DBDLI do research across age groups at every school level.

For instance, they’ve been researching why Black students get suspended at a higher rate than students who are not of African descent.

Parris-Drummond says one thing is clear — every student needs to see themselves reflected at school to thrive.

“So we need to see Black teachers in the classrooms,” she says.

But representation alone isn't enough.

"We need real action and change. We need to transition from these conversations.” Parris-Drummond says the key to being a true ally is, "figuring out how to come alongside folks and support them, but being willing to step aside and make space."

While DBDLI focuses on Africentric learning models, Parris-Drummond envisions truly inclusive public school systems, “We have a vision of a better place for all of us."

And if we get there some day, leaders like Buddy Daye, will not be forgotten.

“So when we use the phrase 'standing on the shoulders of those who've gone before us,'” says Parris-Drummond, “it has a deep meaning for us."