Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays

Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.

The municipality’s plan meant drivers would be charged $2 per hour to park in parts of downtown Halifax between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting in June.

The city said the money generated would offset the Public Works operating budget and go towards downtown area maintenance.

But several business owners told the city’s budget committee Tuesday afternoon the move would hurt their bottom line, employees, and customer base.

"I’m here today to request a delay in the start of charging for on-street parking on Saturday,” said Amy Wttewaall, the executive director of Halifax Dance. “It’s simply not the right time.”

“The effects of the pandemic continue to impede our opportunities for recovery,” she added. “We’re fighting an uphill battle.”

“I’m here to plead for my business, for my staff, my customers, and the many visitors to our city on the weekends,” said restaurant owner Brian Doherty.

“More than 20 businesses have closed…since January of this year downtown,” he added.

Sue Uteck, executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association, said it’s not so much the cost to drivers, but the perception it creates that going downtown is a hassle.

“This is just another blow to the downtown when they’re trying to recover,” said Uteck. “It’s the public perception, (for people) to say, ‘It’s just one more reason I don’t want to come to this area.”

Uteck asked council to defer the plan for a year to allow for consultation with downtown businesses and organizations.

After some debate, several budget committee members were swayed enough to change their vote from the previous one, reversing the move and taking the paid Saturday parking plan out of the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Business owners like Doherty were relieved.

“Inevitably, it probably will come eventually,” he said. “But I think, not at this time is a good time for them to make that decision.”

“And we will explore the options,” said Uteck. “The whole thing is that there was no consultation.”

But the reversal came with a cost.

The loss of the plan’s anticipated $535,000 in revenue meant a further increase to residential and commercial tax bills, taking it from 5.8 per cent to 5.9. City staff said that would mean an extra $128 on the residential tax bill for the average single family household in the municipality for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The increase is less than the 11 per cent originally projected by municipal staff, but more than the 4 per cent some councillors wanted to aim for.

“I hope it’s a blip,” said longtime councillor Tim Outhit, who recalls a time when the goal was a zero per cent increase.

“We had too many demands and had too many people looking for assistance on making our city safer and greener, improving transportation, so this is what we had to do this year,” he added.

“But I’m glad that it’s nowhere near what we originally feared,” Outhit said.

With the parking issue resolved, council approved its $1.2 billion annual budget Tuesday afternoon.

