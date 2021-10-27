Halifax burger week brings needed business to bars and restaurants

The “Pump Up The Jam” burger was the Millstone Public House’s creation for Halifax burger week. During the 10 day event, burger sales went up 60 per cent at their three locations.

“We sold just over 2700 burgers, so we get to donate $5500 to feed Nova Scotia which is great,” says restaurant owner Adam Mccullough.

Burger week was first held eight years ago. A donation is made to feed Nova Scotia from each purchase.

“This campaign has raised over $560,000 for feed Nova Scotia which has been absolutely phenomenal,” says Karen Theriault of Feed Nova Scotia.

142 restaurants and bars fired up their own take on the traditional hamburger this year to raise money.

“The funds that come in through burger week, it supports all of our activities really. A large part of our work is absolutely through food distribution,” Theriault says.

The event didn’t however start as a fundraiser. In the beginning burger week was held immediately after March break as a way to increase business during a slow time of the year.

This year, the campaign did the same thing for businesses trying to recover from COVID-19.

“We saw a lot of new faces which is nice, people that hadn’t been to Millstone before and some hadn’t even heard of it so it was nice to see some new faces," McCullough says.

The extra business however, did take a toll on some establishments that have been struggling to find staff.

“To have this increase in business has been challenging and I know that the staff are a bit burnt out so I’m extremely proud of them and grateful for them,” says McCullough.

Also because their hard work is helping to put food on the table of those in need of a helping hand.