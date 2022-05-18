Halifax CAO Jacques Dubé resigning from position at the end of the year

Halifax's chief administrative officer is resigning from his position at the end of the year.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mayor Mike Savage and council members accepted notice from Jacques Dubé Wednesday morning of his resignation, which comes into effect Dec. 31.

Dubé has been Halifax's CAO since September 2016. HRM says he plans to continue his duties over the next six months and will assist with the transition process.

“Jacques' contributions to our organization and the Halifax region have been very significant,” said Savage in a news release Wednesday.

“He has been a strong leader and led the initiation and delivery of programs and projects that support Regional Council priorities. The CAO’s leadership and professional team have ensured we continue to build not just a bigger city but a better one that will benefit residents for years to come. I have very much enjoyed working with Jacques.”

The city says regional council will start the next steps in hiring a new CAO in the coming weeks.