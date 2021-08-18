Halifax police pepper spray, arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters

Police and protesters clashed in downtown Halifax on Wednesday after city staff removed several temporary homeless shelters across the city.

Halifax Regional Police officers deployed pepper spray and arrested several protesters who had gathered outside the old Spring Garden Road Memorial Library, where city staff attempted to remove a temporary wooden shelter from city property.

Paramedics administered aid to people pepper sprayed as tents are removed by police from Halifax green space.

Police say at approximately 6:15 a.m., officers and municipal staff attended to temporary dwellings at the Peace and Friendship Park, Halifax Common, Horseshoe Island Park and the site of the former Spring Garden Road Library.

“At the Spring Garden Road site, a group of people made repeated attempts to prevent the removal of the temporary shelters. As a result, a number of people were arrested for obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties as well as for assault police. We expect these individuals to be released on a Promise to Appear in court at later dates,” wrote Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

One man sat on top of the wooden shelter constructed by an advocacy group for the homeless, and a police negotiator tried to talk him down while the crowd was held back by a cordon of officers.

Hfx Police are trying to negotiate and persuade a man to leave his spot atop a temporary shelter. He doesn't live in it but is a supporter. We've seen several people get arrested today. I counted 6 or 7 for sure but likely more. Asking police and mayor for comment.

Late in the afternoon, Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill stood behind police lines and chanted through a megaphone, "Homes, not cops!" He said it was disgraceful that years of neglect of the affordable housing supply had led people to erect tent cities.

The largely peaceful protest involving more than 100 people grew rougher after the man came down from the roof of the shelter and was led away police, as some protesters placed their bodies in front of police vehicles.

Police say the efforts to remove the temporary shelters came after “many weeks and months included ongoing offers of support and services by municipal staff, posting signage in municipal parks and visits to sites, advising tent occupants both verbally, and most recently through written notices, to vacate and remove all belongings from municipal property.”

“We have an obligation to protect public safety, as well as the safety of those living in these encampments. Over the last several months, there has been a progressive increase in calls for service and complaints related to these encampment sites and surrounding areas,” said HRP Chief Dan Kinsella in a news release.

“Our approach always starts with engagement, and we continue to work with the municipality, service providers and community partners on ways to best support people experiencing homelessness,” continued the police chief.

Shelby Peters, 23, said she was pushed by police and then was "maced" in the face when she tried to move her skateboard in front of her body.

"I came down to help with people in the shelters who are facing a housing crisis," she said, her face and torso covered in milk that volunteers had poured over her eyes to lessen the stinging sensation.

As more heavily armoured riot police began arriving at the protest site, demonstrator Lillie Coolen said she felt the police presence was excessive. "There's so many abandoned schools and public buildings that could be used to house people," said the 25-year-old. "These police are being paid a lot to do this and I don't understand why that money couldn't be allocated towards housing."

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said police were doing their best to de-escalate the situation at the old central library site.

"Nobody is being arrested for being homeless. That's not what we want to do." Savage said in an interview with CTV Atlantic. "We have treated people humanely and with dignity for a number of months in many cases, to see if we can provide an option that makes sense for them, that's what we're trying to do."

Savage said similar removal operations at three other city locations proceeded without incident earlier in the day. He said the city had taken a gradual approach to the library protest, and had given notice of its intent nearly two months ago when it said it wanted the property cleared.

"We have had at least one fire in one of the sheds. We have had many allegations of illegal activity that came out of the encampments, that we have to take seriously," continued Savage.

"We told people that we would not move anybody until we knew that they had an appropriate place to go in terms of supportive housing. We have waited and tried to do this in a sensitive and humane way and today was the day."

The mayor said it will take efforts by all levels of government to tackle the homeless issue and the lack of affordable housing. "As a city we will look at any option and accept our responsibility for it," Savage said.

In a statement, the city said compliance officers, as well as police officers, began enforcing the removal of tents from public parks due to the "increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public."

"The municipality has received numerous reports from residents including public nuisance complaints and concerns for public safety," says the release.

The city says it began giving out written notices to tent occupants earlier this week, stating that they must vacate and remove all belongings from municipal property immediately.

Officials say the removal of the shelters comes after both the city and province have offered support, services, education, and warnings for several months.

"The municipality has worked with the Province of Nova Scotia as well as community-based partners including the Street Outreach Navigators and housing support workers, to offer those experiencing homelessness with support – including a range of housing options and/or temporary accommodation," says the city's statement.

"The province continues to work to secure temporary accommodation options that can bridge to permanent housing. Temporary accommodation options – including hotel stays and shelter beds – are being made available to occupants of encampments located on municipal property."

Thomas Johnstone is one of several homeless people whose tents were removed by the city this morning across Halifax. He was also fined. He was told housing will be found for him but he tells me he'll believe it when he sees it.

With files from the Canadian Press.