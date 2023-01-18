Halifax council looks at deferring list of capital projects to keep taxes in check

Halifax regional councillors have some tough decisions to make if they intend to limit a municipal tax increase to four per cent.

City staff had recommended an eight per cent increase to meet the rising costs brought on by inflation, but in November, Halifax Regional Council directed staff to limit it to four.

City staff says that leaves them with insufficient funds to support an extensive list of municipal services.

Now, council has to go through the long list of capital projects and make some tough decisions to defer or remove projects from that list, to keep the tax increase at four per cent.

"We proposed some shifts in timing to some projects. We proposed some changes in the total dollar amounts for some projects and there are some projects that will get deferred to other years," said Cathie O'Toole, chief administrative officer (CAO) for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The capital project budget won't get approved Wednesday. It's up to council to establish a list of project priorities over the next four years and determine which projects are needed now and which ones can wait.

"It used to be councillors would defend their district to the death but we are all regional councillors and that's really what we have to do," said Coun. Tony Mancini, who represents the Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East district.

"We have to look at the entire region and we have to be prepared to say, 'You know what, because of these tough times and trying to keep the taxes down, I'm prepared to delay or defer one of those capital projects.' I'm hoping all of my colleagues think that way."

City staff has already made 11 recommendations where council can defer projects, including a $1.5 million reduction in its urban forestry master plan, and deferring $3 million in work on bike lanes while saving another $500,000 by reducing street safety improvements, like deferring speed bump installations and putting a hold on a proposed skate park in Eastern Passage.

Once council determines its capital budget, it will switch gears and tackle the operating budget.