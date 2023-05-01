Halifax District RCMP arrest wanted man in North Preston, N.S.

A 70-year-old North Preston, N.S., man wanted in connection to a 2020 incident involving an assault with a weapon has been arrested.

Halifax District RCMP officers went to a home on Amos Walter Drive around 4 p.m. on Friday. It’s unclear what prompted the response.

According to a Monday press release, police learned the man was distraught as they arrived. Police say he was exiting and entering the home while holding a knife and an axe, while telling police he would not be willingly arrested.

By 6:20 p.m., an RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team deployed chemical munitions. The man exited and was arrested without incident.

Sisco Milbial Clayton, 70, has been charged with:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

failure to comply with a release order

obstructing a police officer

Clayton was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday.