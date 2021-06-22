Halifax District RCMP charge three drivers with stunting in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The Halifax District RCMP has charged three men with stunting after clocking them driving at least 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Monday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 21, an officer with the Halifax District RCMP saw a car travelling at high speeds and passing vehicles on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Using RADAR, police measured the vehicles speed at 112 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone. The driver, a 17-year-old from Middle Sackville, N.S., was charged with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

About one hour later at 11:30 p.m., the same officer witnessed two vehicles racing each other on Sackville Drive. The officer clocked the drivers speeds at 113 km/h and 63 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.

Police say both drivers, a 17-year-old from Hammonds Plains, N.S. and an 18-year-old from Lower Sackville, were stopped and charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

"Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well," wrote the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone who witnesses someone driving unsafely is asked to report the driver to RCMP.