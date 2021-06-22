iHeartRadio

Halifax District RCMP charge three drivers with stunting in Lower Sackville, N.S.

A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)

The Halifax District RCMP has charged three men with stunting after clocking them driving at least 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Monday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 21, an officer with the Halifax District RCMP saw a car travelling at high speeds and passing vehicles on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Using RADAR, police measured the vehicles speed at 112 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone. The driver, a 17-year-old from Middle Sackville, N.S., was charged with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

About one hour later at 11:30 p.m., the same officer witnessed two vehicles racing each other on Sackville Drive. The officer clocked the drivers speeds at 113 km/h and 63 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.

Police say both drivers, a 17-year-old from Hammonds Plains, N.S. and an 18-year-old from Lower Sackville, were stopped and charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

"Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well," wrote the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone who witnesses someone driving unsafely is asked to report the driver to RCMP.