Halifax District RCMP charge woman for failing to physical distance

Police in Halifax have charged a woman for failing to social distance under Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, members of the Halifax District RCMP responded to a call of youth sitting in a fenced-in area of a closed business on Old Beaver Bank Road in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Once police arrived, they located a woman and three youths sitting at a table. Police say none of the individuals were wearing masks, nor were they physically distanced from each other.

A ticket was issued to the woman for failing to social distance and police “warned the youths.”

The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422.