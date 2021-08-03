Halifax District RCMP investigate fatal collision involving motorcycle
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Highway 103 on Saturday.
Around 7:15 p.m. police, fire, and EHS members responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision in Upper Tantallon, N.S.
Police determined that a motorcycle had been travelling east on Highway 103 when it left the roadway.
The motorcycle driver, a 70-year-old man from Lower Sackville, N.S., suffered life-threatening injuries and LifeFlight attended the scene.
The man died as a result of his injuries before he was transported to hospital.
The motorcycle passenger, a 51-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
