Halifax District RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Thursday morning in Bedford, N.S.

Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run on Highway 102. According to police, a vehicle hit another vehicle while travelling on the highway.

Police say the suspect vehicle involved in the incident - a grey VW Jetta TDI with Nova Scotia licence plate FRS864 - was later reported stolen by its owner.

No one was injured and police say the damage to both vehicles was minor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).