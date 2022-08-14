Halifax District RCMP investigating homicide in East Preston

Halifax District RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered on Brian Street in East Preston.

Police say they received a report around 2 a.m. on Sunday of a suspicious death. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found the body of a deceased man on the side of the road at the end of a driveway.

According to police, there is no risk to the public. Investigators believe the incident was “targeted in nature.”

Anyone with information related to the incident or who may be able to help identify the victim is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.