Halifax District RCMP investigating North Preston shooting that left one injured

Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting that happened in North Preston Friday night.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a shooting that happened on Amos Walter Drive around 8:55 p.m.

Police say a 24-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and the outside of a residence was damaged.

No other details about the shooting were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HRP/RCMP Guns and Gangs Unit at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).