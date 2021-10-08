Halifax elementary school to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

An elementary school in Halifax will be closed next week due to COVID-19.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, recommended the closure of Duc d'Anville Elementary in Halifax to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The school, located at 12 Clayton Park Dr., will be closed to students from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 to prevent further spread of the virus among the school community.

"While our goal is to keep students learning in the classroom, I was clear that if stronger measures were needed, like closing a school, we would not hesitate to act," said Dr. Strang. "The regional medical officer of health team has been closely monitoring this situation, and they are recommending a temporary closure to contain the spread."

Public health says students will begin at-home learning on Oct. 12, and families of students will receive more information from public health.

The province has reported 10 COVID-19 exposures at Duc d’Anville Elementary since Sept. 20, including a notification every day between Oct. 4-7 and Sept. 27-30.

Public health says a negative test will be required to return to school on Oct. 18.

"I understand the uncertainty of the pandemic is stressful on families. Dr. Strang and his team have led us through the pandemic and continue to make decisions that keep everyone safe," said Becky Druhan, N.S. Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in a release. "We will always follow the advice of public health to ensure our students, staff and broader communities remain safe."

The province’s mobile testing unit will continue to be in the community next week, and the local public health team will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinics in the community to encourage and support families to get vaccinated.