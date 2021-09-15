Halifax Fire inspection model 'not effective': HRM Auditor General

Halifax Fire "is not effectively overseeing and managing its fire inspection program", according to a new report from the municipality’s Auditor General.

In a report published Wednesday, Evangeline Colman-Sadd, Auditor General of the Halifax Regional Municipality, says that Halifax Fire "is not meeting its legislated fire inspection obligations."

"Halifax Fire should detail plans for an adequate system of fire inspection, including identifying the processes and resources needed to maintain it," the auditor general wrote in the report.

According to Colman-Sadd’s report, fire inspections are not completed in a timely manner, with 40 per cent of the inspections examined not performed on time. In addition, there are no reliable lists of buildings to inspect.

"Without an adequate inventory, it is difficult to know if a property exists, and whether and when a building should be inspected," Colman-Sadd said.

The audit also found inspection quality assurance and staff training processes need improvement.

Management agreed to implement all 14 recommendations.

The report is available on the auditor general’s website.