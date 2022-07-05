Halifax fire, RCMP on scene of house fire in Queensland, N.S.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and RCMP are currently on scene of a house fire in Queensland, N.S.

Around 8:15 p.m. crews were called to a fire in the 9000 block of St. Margaret's Bay Road.

HRFE told CTV News the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Officials say due to this, crews deployed a defensive attack.

The house appeared to suffer significant damage to the roof.

The street is closed and is expected to be for a while. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and it is unknown whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.